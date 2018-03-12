Jason Boland and the Stragglers Plot New Album 'Hard Times Are Relative'

2018 is shaping up to be a year of milestones for Red Dirt country heroes Jason Boland and the Stragglers, marking the group's 20th anniversary as well as a full decade since they joined the roster of Thirty Tigers. Boland and company will add to the celebration by releasing their new LP Hard Times Are Relative on May 18th.

The Oklahoma honky tonkers are seasoned road warriors, but their recorded output has seen them steadily growing in popularity as well. Their previous LP, 2015's Squelch, was their best selling to date and their first to crack the Top 20 of the Billboard country albums chart for the independent-minded Boland. Hard Times Are Relative, their 9th studio album, was co-produced by the band, David Percefull, and Adam Odor, who recently produced Mike & the Moonpies' Steak Night at the Prairie Rose.

Known for his storytelling chops as well as his live shows, Boland appeared on Shooter Jennings' star-studded "Do You Love Texas?" charity song last summer before embarking on a short winter tour with Jennings. Boland and the Stragglers play Hoots Pub in Amarillo, Texas on March 16th.

Full track listing for Jason Boland and the Stragglers Hard Times Are Relative:

1. "I Don’t Deserve You"

2. "Hard Times Are Relative"

3. "Right Where I Began"

4. "Searching for You"

5. "Do You Remember When"

6. "Dee Dee OD’d"

7. "Going, Going, Gone"

8. "Tattoo of a Bruise"

9. "Predestined"

10. "Grandfather’s Theme"