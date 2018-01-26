Hear Jason Aldean's Vulnerable New Song 'You Make It Easy'

Country powerhouse Jason Aldean has shared a few of the details behind his upcoming eighth studio album, titled Rearview Town, while also releasing the project's passionate lead single "You Make It Easy."

Related Jason Aldean Unveils 2018 High Noon Neon Tour Superstar announces 34-city trek with support from Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina

The vulnerable song, which evokes the raw emotion of Aldean's early hit singles like "Why" and "The Truth," recalls the languid tempo and Memphis soul-inflected romance of Keith Urban's 2016 smash "Blue Ain't Your Color." It marks the first new music Aldean has released since the mass shooting at Las Vegas' Route 91 Harvest festival in October, which began while the singer-songwriter was onstage. Aldean's most recent single was "They Don't Know," the title track from his seventh album. Rearview Town is scheduled for release on April 13th.

Last week, Aldean also revealed the details behind his 2018 summer concert trek, dubbed the High Noon Neon Tour. Named after a song that also appears on the upcoming album, the tour will kick off May 10th in Kansas City, Missouri, and features opening acts Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina.