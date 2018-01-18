Jason Aldean Unveils 2018 High Noon Neon Tour

Jason Aldean has announced his new summer tour. Named for a song on Aldean's forthcoming album, the High Noon Neon Tour opens with a May 10th show at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, and heads on to arenas and amphitheaters, including Madison Square Garden and Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, before wrapping up September 29th in California.
Notably absent from the itinerary are some of the famed stadiums Aldean has played in the past, including Boston's Fenway Park and Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania, though he does have a July 21st show at SunTrust Park, home to the Atlanta Braves. Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina, both of whom are coming off major breakthroughs in 2017, will support.
The High Noon Tour will be Aldean's first major trek since he wrapped up his 2017 touring season on October 28th, less than a month after his set at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas was interrupted by a gunman's deadly attack. Shortly after the incident, Aldean made a triumphant, defiant return to the stage in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and delivered one of the most emotional performances of his career.
The Georgia native's most recent single was "They Don't Know," a Number Three-charting hit that served as the title track on his seventh full-length album. There's no official word on when the follow-up LP will appear, but Aldean has consistently released his albums every other fall since 2010's My Kinda Party. They Don't Know made its debut in September 2016.
Here is the full list of Jason Aldean's High Noon Neon Tour dates:
May 10 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
May 11 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Arena
May 12 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
May 17 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
May 18 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
May 19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
May 25 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
May 26 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
May 27 – Bangord, ME @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
July 13 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 14 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 15 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 21 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park
July 25 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
July 26 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Amphitheater at the Wharf
July 27 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater
July 28 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
Aug. 10 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 17 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 18 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 19 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Aug. 23 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
Aug. 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion
Sept. 7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Sept. 14 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sept. 15 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Sept. 20 – San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
Sept. 22 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater
Sept. 27 – Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheater
Sept. 28 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 29 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheater