See Jason Aldean's Slow-Burning 'Drowns the Whiskey' on 'Voice' Finale

In the midst of all the drama of Tuesday night's The Voice finale, which saw 15-year-old Brynn Cartelli — a pupil of first-time series coach Kelly Clarkson — become the show's youngest-ever winner, Jason Aldean stopped by the NBC reality show to play his barstool ballad "Drowns the Whiskey."

The tear-jerking song was originally recorded as a collaboration with Miranda Lambert for Aldean's latest LP Rearview Town, but Aldean was on his own for The Voice, which proved to be a thoughtful, subdued performance. The instrumental breaks, including a brief steel pedal solo, helped inspire the crowd to clap along, eventually breaking into rapturous applause at the conclusion of the song. Fellow country star Kane Brown also performed on The Voice stage last night, before Cartelli was named the champion.

While "Drowns the Whiskey" only recently received its own release as a single, it follows Rearview Town rising to Number One on the Billboard 200 chart as well as the ascent of "You Make It Easy" to Number Two on the country chart. Aldean, who was named the 2018 ACM Entertainer of the Year in April, visits Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, for his next show on May 24th.