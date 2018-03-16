Country powerhouse Jason Aldean revealed more of the details behind his upcoming eighth studio album Rearview Town on Friday, sharing the project's moody title track in the process.

Produced once again by Aldean's longtime collaborator Michael Knox, Rearview Town – out April 13th – will boast 15 new tracks and one guest appearance by Miranda Lambert. The project's songwriters include Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley (who co-wrote "You Make It Easy" with Morgan Wallen and Jordan Smith) as well as established hit songwriters Brett Beavers, Dallas Davidson, Casey Beathard, Jessie Alexander and David Lee Murphy.

Written by Kelley Lovelace, Bobby Pinson and Neil Thrasher, the muscular "Rearview Town" hits on the theme of leaving the past behind and moving forward to something better. With its programmed beats and high-octane guitars, the blustery production matches Aldean's angst-filled vocal delivery.

Aldean is up for two honors at the upcoming ACM Awards – including his third consecutive Entertainer of the Year trophy – and will kick off the High Noon Neon Tour with Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina on May 10th in Kansas City, Missouri. On Wednesday, he revealed that Darius Rucker's band Hootie and the Blowfish would be reuniting for one night only to support his High Noon Neon Tour stop at Atlanta's SunTrust Park, where the Braves play.

Here's a track listing Jason Aldean's Rearview Town:

1. "Dirt to Dust" (Jaron Boyer, Ben Stennis, Michael Tyler)

2. "Set It Off" (Brandon Kinney, Jody Stevens, Josh Thompson)

3. "Girl Like You" (Jaron Boyer, Josh Mirenda, Michael Tyler)

4. "You Make It Easy" (Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Jordan Schmidt, Morgan Wallen)

5. "Gettin' Warmed Up" (Jaron Boyer, Josh Mirenda, Cole Taylor)

6. "Blacktop Gone" (Brett Beavers, Derric Ruttan, Josh Thompson)

7. "Drowns the Whiskey" (feat. Miranda Lambert) (Brandon Kinney, Jeff Middleton, Josh Thompson)

8. "Rearview Town" (Kelley Lovelace, Bobby Pinson, Neil Thrasher)

9. "Love Me or Don't" (Tyler Hubbard, Jordan Schmidt, Morgan Wallen)

10. "Like You Were Mine" (Kurt Allison, Jonathan Edwards, Tully Kennedy, Brian White)

11. "Better at Being Who I Am" (Casey Beathard, Wendall Mobley, Neil Thrasher)

12. "I'll Wait for You" (Nick Brophy, Michael Delaney, Jennifer Hanson, Neil Thrasher)

13. "Ride All Night" (Dallas Davidson, Kyle Fishman, Houston Phillips)

14. "Up in Smoke" (Jessi Alexander, David Lee Murphy, Chris Stevens)

15. "High Noon Neon" (Tony Martin, Lee Miller, Neil Thrasher)