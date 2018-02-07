Jamey Johnson Plots 2018 North American Tour

It's been more than five years since Jamey Johnson released his last full-length album, but that hasn't stopped the outspoken outlaw from hitting the road on an annual basis. He kicks off another year's worth of cross-country touring next week, with a schedule of theater dates, amphitheater gigs and festival performances that currently stretches into the mid-summer months.
Everything begins on February 11th at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida. From there, Johnson's tour zigzags across the Bible Belt and the Midwest, with a two-night stand at Athens' Georgia Theatre and an appearance at Merlefest tossed into the mix. Notably absent from the schedule are any performances in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where Johnson cancelled a 2017 performance at the House of Blues after taking issue with the venue's weapons policy. Instead, the songwriter will headline this year's Farm Bash in Gaston, located three hours inland from the South Carolina coast.
The dates for the first leg of Jamey Johnson's 2018 show are below.
February 11 - Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Casino
February 22 - Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
February 23 - Ft. Myers, FL @ The Ranch
February 24 - Jupiter, FL @ Abacoa Town Center Amphitheatre
February 25 - Cocoa, FL Cocoa Riverfront Park
March 10 - Tyler, TX @ Oil Palace
March 22 - Rootstown, OH @ Dusty Armadillo
March 23 - Springfield, IL @ Boondocks
March 24 - Indianapolis, IN @ 8 Seconds Saloon
April 12 - Beaumont, TX @ Jefferson Theatre
April 13 - New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall
April 14 - Hitchcock, TX @ Galveston Co. Fairgrounds
April 18 - Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium
April 19 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
April 20 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
April 21 - Biloxi, MS @ Crawfish Music Festival
April 26 - Jacksonville, NC @ The Tarheel
April 27 - Wilkesboro, NC @ MerleFest
April 28 - Decatur, AL @ Fredericks Outdoor
May 5 - Gaston, SC @ Farm Bash 2018
May 19 - Franklin, OH @ JD Legends
June 23 - Mt. Vernon, KY @ Renfro Valley
June 29 - Maryville, TN @ The Shed
July 7 - Algona, IA @ A.B.A.T.E. of IA Freedom Rally
July 20 - Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre
July 21 - Sauk Rapids, MN @ Rollie's
July 22 - Rochester, MN @ Mayo Civic Center
July 27 - Papillion, NE @ Sumtur Amphitheatre
July 28 - El Dorado, KS @ Dam Music Festival
July 29 - Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place