Jamey Johnson Plots 2018 North American Tour

It's been more than five years since Jamey Johnson released his last full-length album, but that hasn't stopped the outspoken outlaw from hitting the road on an annual basis. He kicks off another year's worth of cross-country touring next week, with a schedule of theater dates, amphitheater gigs and festival performances that currently stretches into the mid-summer months.

Related Jamey Johnson, a Canceled Concert and Guns: Everything We Know Brooding country singer's July 23rd concert at South Carolina House of Blues was abruptly canceled, leading to outrage online

Everything begins on February 11th at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida. From there, Johnson's tour zigzags across the Bible Belt and the Midwest, with a two-night stand at Athens' Georgia Theatre and an appearance at Merlefest tossed into the mix. Notably absent from the schedule are any performances in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where Johnson cancelled a 2017 performance at the House of Blues after taking issue with the venue's weapons policy. Instead, the songwriter will headline this year's Farm Bash in Gaston, located three hours inland from the South Carolina coast.

The dates for the first leg of Jamey Johnson's 2018 show are below.

February 11 - Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Casino

February 22 - Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

February 23 - Ft. Myers, FL @ The Ranch

February 24 - Jupiter, FL @ Abacoa Town Center Amphitheatre

February 25 - Cocoa, FL Cocoa Riverfront Park

March 10 - Tyler, TX @ Oil Palace

March 22 - Rootstown, OH @ Dusty Armadillo

March 23 - Springfield, IL @ Boondocks

March 24 - Indianapolis, IN @ 8 Seconds Saloon

April 12 - Beaumont, TX @ Jefferson Theatre

April 13 - New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall

April 14 - Hitchcock, TX @ Galveston Co. Fairgrounds

April 18 - Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium

April 19 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

April 20 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

April 21 - Biloxi, MS @ Crawfish Music Festival

April 26 - Jacksonville, NC @ The Tarheel

April 27 - Wilkesboro, NC @ MerleFest

April 28 - Decatur, AL @ Fredericks Outdoor

May 5 - Gaston, SC @ Farm Bash 2018

May 19 - Franklin, OH @ JD Legends

June 23 - Mt. Vernon, KY @ Renfro Valley

June 29 - Maryville, TN @ The Shed

July 7 - Algona, IA @ A.B.A.T.E. of IA Freedom Rally

July 20 - Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre

July 21 - Sauk Rapids, MN @ Rollie's

July 22 - Rochester, MN @ Mayo Civic Center

July 27 - Papillion, NE @ Sumtur Amphitheatre

July 28 - El Dorado, KS @ Dam Music Festival

July 29 - Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place