James McMurtry, John Moreland Plot Joint 2018 Spring Tour

James McMurtry opened up 2018 by hitting the road with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, playing a supporting role for a run of shows that just wrapped up last week. The Americana veteran is due to head right back out next month, though, and this time he'll share the billing with singer-songwriter John Moreland.

The two-week run of shows takes McMurtry and Moreland through the Midwest and East coast for eight dates in clubs and small music halls. It kicks off March 20th at Rose Music Hall in Columbia, Missouri, before heading through Ohio, Virginia, and wrapping up March 30th at the Pour House in Charleston, South Carolina.

The pairing makes for a natural fit of two thoughtful, literary storytellers. McMurtry's debut LP Too Long in the Wasteland was produced by John Mellencamp and released nearly 30 years ago in 1989. Moreland, who released his seventh LP Big Bad Luv in 2017, follows in that same heartland rock tradition, and has also toured with Isbell in the past.

The full list of James McMurtry and John Moreland's spring tour dates:

March 20 – Columbia, MO @ Rose Music Hall

March 22 – Kent, OH @ Kent Stage

March 23 – Toledo, OH @ Ottawa Tavern

March 24 – Columbus, OH @ Skully's Music Tavern

March 25 – Charleston, WV @ Mountain Stage M

March 26 – Alexandra, VA @ The Birchmere

March 28 – Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center

March 30 – Charleston, SC @ The Pour House