See Jake Owen's Nostalgic 'I Was Jack (You Were Diane)' Video

Jake Owen brings "I Was Jack (You Were Diane)" to life as a nearly 10-minute mini movie in the nostalgic track's cinematic new video.

Directed by Justin Clough, the clip centers on a small-town couple who are just about to graduate high school in 1982 – the same year John Mellencamp (then performing as John Cougar) released his heartland-rock smash "Jack and Diane." Owen's single samples heavily from the iconic hit in both sound and theme.

Played by Nashville actor Jake Etheridge and Travelers actress Mackenzie Porter, the couple's story loosely follows that the original song as they reach a crossroads and head off in different directions. "Life goes on," as the original lyrics go, and the couple only reconnects 10 years later through happenstance – and with a little help from a server played by Owen.

Highlighting Owen's appreciation for the original tune – and perhaps its impact on modern country music – the star closes his video with a note to Mellencamp, saying "Thanks for building the highways we've been riding on, and providing the soundtrack to the lives of so many small town kids like me." Mellencamp is credited as a writer on the track, along with David Ray, Jody Stevens and Craig Wiseman.

Owen released a self-titled EP earlier this year, his first independent release and first new music since 2016. He'll headline the Life's Whatcha Make It Tour this summer with Chris Janson and Jordan Davis as special guests. The trek kicks off May 18th in Chattanooga, Tennessee.