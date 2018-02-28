Hear Jake Owen Update John Mellencamp in 'I Was Jack (You Were Diane)'

Jake Owen revisits a John Mellencamp classic with his nostalgic new single "I Was Jack (You Were Diane)."

Related John Mellencamp Talks Bob Dylan, Stephen King, Touring With the Kinks The singer-songwriter also explains how he invented modern country music and why he'll never stop smoking

Borrowing both the signature guitar riff and the scrappy, romantic feel from Mellencamp's 1982 heartland rocker "Jack and Diane" – Mellencamp was performing as John Cougar at the time – Owen's updated version highlights the original's impact on present-day America, while a regular Joe reminisces about falling in love to the tune years before.

Representing Owen's first release after joining the independent label Big Loud Records, the track was written by David Ray, Jody Stevens and Craig Wiseman, with Mellencamp receiving credit as well. Owen has stated that the roots-rock icon gave the new tune his blessing, proving that imitation truly is the sincerest form of flattery.

"I Was Jack (You Were Diane)" will be part of Owen's upcoming Jake Owen EP, and was released alongside a B-side bonus track titled "Something to Ride To" – a broken-hearted backroads jam with a slow-rolling rhythm, written by Corey Crawford, Josh Miller and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard. Hear it below.

Owen will hit the road with Chris Janson this summer for the Life's Whatcha Make It Tour. The trek kicks off May 18th in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and will mostly visit minor-league baseball stadiums as it crisscrosses the country through September 22nd in Ogden, Utah.