Jake Owen Announces Summer Ballpark Tour With Chris Janson

Jake Owen will spend much of 2018 spreading some positivity on his Life's Whatcha Make It Tour, which strikes the same optimistic chord as his 2016 album American Love.
Kicking off on May 18th at AT&T Field in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and wrapping up on September 22nd at Lindquist Field in Ogden, Utah, the 21-date tour consists of primarily baseball stadiums, including Regions Field in Birmingham, Alabama and Raley Field in Sacramento, California. Joining Owen for the trek will be "Buy Me a Boat" singer Chris Janson as well as "Singles You Up" singer Jordan Davis.
The tour follows the November release of Owen's Greatest Hits LP, which includes his six Number One singles and assorted other hits. Owen has been in the studio buffing new music with hitmaker Joey Moi, who's produced many of Owen's most successful singles including "Barefoot Blue Jean Night" and "Beachin'."
Here are the dates for Jake Owen's Life's Whatcha Make It Tour:
May 18 – Chattanooga, TN @ AT&T Field
May 19 – Augusta, GA @ SRP Park
June 2 – Erie, PA @ UPMC Park
June 3 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap – Filene Center
June 15 – Jackson, TN @ Ballpark at Jackson
June 16 – Little Rock, AR @ Dickey-Stephens Park
June 30 – Bowling Green, KY @ Bowling Green Park
July 6 – Naperville, IL @ Ribfest
July 7 – South Bend, IN @ Four Winds Field
August 4 – Washington, MO @ Washington Town & Country Fair
August 9 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Parkview Field
August 18 – Berea, OH @ WGAR Country Jam
August 24 – Glen Allen, VA @ Innsbrook After Hours
August 25 – Kannapolis, NC @ Intimidators Stadium
August 30 – Birmingham, AL @ Regions Field
August 31 – Montgomery, AL @ Riverwalk Stadium
September 7 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center
September 14 – Sacramento, CA @ Raley Field
September 15 – Fresno, CA @ Chukchansi Park
September 21 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Security Service Field
September 22 – Ogden, UT @ Lindquist Field