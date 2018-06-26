Infamous Stringdusters Set Fall Tour, Red Rocks Show With Yonder Mountain

The Infamous Stringdusters rarely take a break from the road. Already midway through a busy summer of festival dates and headlining shows, the Grammy-winning bluegrassers have announced another round of show dates, with plans to remain on tour throughout much of 2018.
"We are in this together, and we are so excited for our fall tour when we will get together as a community and feel the positive energy we all make together," says guitarist Andy Falco in a press statement. Rounded out by dobro player Andy Hall, banjo player Chris Pandolfi, fiddler Jeremy Garrett and upright bassist Travis Book, the Stringdusters will use the upcoming shows to whip up anticipation for their ninth studio album, which will double as the first record to be released via the band's own label, Tape Time Records.
The Infamous Stringdusters' still-untitled album was recorded in Denver, not far from the legendary outdoor venue, Red Rocks Ampitheatre, that will host the band's co-headlining gig with Yonder Mountain String Band on August 4th. Other highlights of the Stringdusters' expanded schedule include a pair of Lake Tahoe gigs on July 17th and 18th, both of which will serve as musical afterparties for Phish' concerts at the nearby Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena. The group will also spend time traveling the east coast, with shows in Asheville, New York City and Charlotte all scheduled for November. Finally, the schedule ends — for now — with a multi-day stay at the Strings & Sol bluegrass festival in Puerto Morelos, Mexico.
Here are the Infamous Stringdusters' upcoming tour dates:
June 29 - Laytonville, CA @ Kate Wolf Music Festival
July 17 - Stateline, NV @ Harrah's Lake Tahoe
July 18 - Stateline, NV @ Harrah's Lake Tahoe
July 20-22 - North Plains, OR @ Northwest String Summit
July 28-29 - Floyd, VA @ FloydFest
August 3 - Boulder, CO @ The Fox Theatre
August 4 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
August 10-11 - Alta, WY @ Grand Targhee Bluegrass Festival
August 17-19 - Wellston, MI @ Hoxeyville
August 22 - Ketchum, ID @ Baldygrass
August 24 - Whitefish, MT @ Great Northern Bar
August 25 - Missoula, MT @ River City Roots Festival
September 15-16 - Flagstaff, AZ @ Pickin' In The Pines
September 21 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
September 22 - Franklin, TN @ Pilgrimage Music Festival
September 23 - East Aurora, NY @ Borderland Music and Arts Festival
September 25 - TBA
September 26 - TBA
September 27 - Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger
September 28 - Oak Hill, WV @ Adventure Grass
September 29 - Richmond, VA @ Off To The Races: The RVA Bluegrass Experience
September 30 - Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline at the Mann
October 7 - Ontario, CA @ Huck Finn Jubilee
October 11 - St Louis, MO @ The Pageant
October 12 - Eureka Springs, AR @ Hillberry Music Festival
October 25 - Live Oak, FL @ Hulaween
October 27-28 - Placerville, CA @ Hangtown Music Festival
November 7 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Music Ballroom
November 8 - TBA
November 9 - TBA
November 10 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
November 11 - Greenville, NC @ Greenville Theater
November 13 - TBA
November 14 - Homer, NY @ Center for the Arts
November 15 - New York, NY @ The Gramercy Theatre
November 16 - TBA
November 17 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
December 7-11 - Puerto Morelos, MEX @ Strings & Sol