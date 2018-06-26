Infamous Stringdusters Set Fall Tour, Red Rocks Show With Yonder Mountain

The Infamous Stringdusters rarely take a break from the road. Already midway through a busy summer of festival dates and headlining shows, the Grammy-winning bluegrassers have announced another round of show dates, with plans to remain on tour throughout much of 2018.

"We are in this together, and we are so excited for our fall tour when we will get together as a community and feel the positive energy we all make together," says guitarist Andy Falco in a press statement. Rounded out by dobro player Andy Hall, banjo player Chris Pandolfi, fiddler Jeremy Garrett and upright bassist Travis Book, the Stringdusters will use the upcoming shows to whip up anticipation for their ninth studio album, which will double as the first record to be released via the band's own label, Tape Time Records.

The Infamous Stringdusters' still-untitled album was recorded in Denver, not far from the legendary outdoor venue, Red Rocks Ampitheatre, that will host the band's co-headlining gig with Yonder Mountain String Band on August 4th. Other highlights of the Stringdusters' expanded schedule include a pair of Lake Tahoe gigs on July 17th and 18th, both of which will serve as musical afterparties for Phish' concerts at the nearby Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena. The group will also spend time traveling the east coast, with shows in Asheville, New York City and Charlotte all scheduled for November. Finally, the schedule ends — for now — with a multi-day stay at the Strings & Sol bluegrass festival in Puerto Morelos, Mexico.

Here are the Infamous Stringdusters' upcoming tour dates:

June 29 - Laytonville, CA @ Kate Wolf Music Festival

July 17 - Stateline, NV @ Harrah's Lake Tahoe

July 18 - Stateline, NV @ Harrah's Lake Tahoe

July 20-22 - North Plains, OR @ Northwest String Summit

July 28-29 - Floyd, VA @ FloydFest

August 3 - Boulder, CO @ The Fox Theatre

August 4 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 10-11 - Alta, WY @ Grand Targhee Bluegrass Festival

August 17-19 - Wellston, MI @ Hoxeyville

August 22 - Ketchum, ID @ Baldygrass

August 24 - Whitefish, MT @ Great Northern Bar

August 25 - Missoula, MT @ River City Roots Festival

September 15-16 - Flagstaff, AZ @ Pickin' In The Pines

September 21 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

September 22 - Franklin, TN @ Pilgrimage Music Festival

September 23 - East Aurora, NY @ Borderland Music and Arts Festival

September 25 - TBA

September 26 - TBA

September 27 - Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger

September 28 - Oak Hill, WV @ Adventure Grass

September 29 - Richmond, VA @ Off To The Races: The RVA Bluegrass Experience

September 30 - Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline at the Mann

October 7 - Ontario, CA @ Huck Finn Jubilee

October 11 - St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

October 12 - Eureka Springs, AR @ Hillberry Music Festival

October 25 - Live Oak, FL @ Hulaween

October 27-28 - Placerville, CA @ Hangtown Music Festival

November 7 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Music Ballroom

November 8 - TBA

November 9 - TBA

November 10 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

November 11 - Greenville, NC @ Greenville Theater

November 13 - TBA

November 14 - Homer, NY @ Center for the Arts

November 15 - New York, NY @ The Gramercy Theatre

November 16 - TBA

November 17 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

December 7-11 - Puerto Morelos, MEX @ Strings & Sol