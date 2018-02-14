Watch I'm With Her's Shadowy 'Game to Lose' Video

Roots trio I'm With Her add some foreboding gloom to the new video for their song "Game to Lose," taking over a shadowy mansion in Los Angeles' Koreatown neighborhood.

Directed by Genéa Gaudet, the clip finds Aoife O'Donovan, Sarah Jarosz and Sara Watkins prowling an empty house's grey-tinted hallways, delivering eerie, triple-lead vocals while looking straight into the camera. But the ghostly vibe doesn't last, and soon a groove-laden melody gathers itself and opens up to highlight Jarosz's expressive mandolin, Watkins' plaintive fiddle and O'Donovan's rich vocals in turn.

"Game to Lose" is part of the trio's much-anticipated debut See You Around, which was co-produced by the band with Ethan Johns (Ryan Adams, Paul McCartney) and recorded at Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios near Bath, England. The new album comes out February 16th and the band, which initially formed as an impromptu side-project in 2014, will begin an extensive tour across the U.S., U.K. and Europe on February 28th in Stoughton, Wisconsin.