Hear Roots Supergroup I'm With Her's Mesmerizing New Song 'Game to Lose'

Since its impromptu inception in 2014, all-star Americana trio I'm With Her has been touring mid-sized theaters with impressive regularity for a group without a proper album on the market. On February 16th, the group – Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O'Donovan and Sara Watkins – will release their long-awaited debut LP See You Around, featuring the new song "Game To Lose."

Related 40 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2017 Kip Moore flipped off the industry, Willie Nelson taunted mortality, and Margo Price questioned the American dream

Beginning with a jaunty fiddle vamp that leads into an eerie, three-part harmony verse, "Game to Lose" combines the members' respective musical talents for a performance that's both delicate and gutsy, seamlessly transitioning between sections. The chorus scales back to one voice, but the weighty lyrics explore the risk of a passionate pursuit under potentially dire circumstances.

See You Around was co-produced by Ethan Johns (Ryan Adams, Paul McCartney), and it was recorded at Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios in Bath, England. On January 28th, I'm With Her will kick off an extensive tour of the U.S. and Europe to promote the LP.

See You Around track listing:

1. "See You Around"

2. "Game to Lose"

3. "Ain't That Fine"

4. "Pangaea"

5. "I-89"

6. "Wild One"

7. "Waitsfield"

8. "Ryland (Under the Apple Tree)"

9. "Overland"

10. "Crescent City"

11. "Close It Down"