Hootie and the Blowfish to Reunite for Jason Aldean Stadium Concert

Aside from their annual Homegrown Concert in Charleston, South Carolina, Nineties radio mainstays Hootie and the Blowfish haven't played many shows together in the last few years. On Wednesday, frontman Darius Rucker announced he was reuniting the group for one date this summer, supporting Jason Aldean's High Noon Neon Tour stop at Atlanta's SunTrust Park.

Aldean revealed details about the July 21st show with a press conference held at the stadium, which is home to the Atlanta Braves. Describing it as a "career-defining type show," Aldean – a Georgia native and lifelong Braves fan – compared it to his previous performance at the University of Georgia's Sanford Stadium as one that would be among his most personally meaningful. Previously announced High Noon Neon Tour guests Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina will join him at this tour stop, but the addition of Rucker's band makes it unique among his 2018 shows.

Rucker, who is currently on tour in Australia, sent a video message for the press conference. "One night only, we're getting the band back together to play with Jason," he said, with Aldean adding that Hootie and the Blowfish – responsible for 1994's blockbuster Cracked Rear View and a string of radio hits – was one of the early names they'd brought up as a possible supporting act.

Aldean's High Noon Neon Tour, which kicks off May 10th in Kansas City, Missouri, will also visit numerous arenas and amphitheaters, including New York City's Madison Square Garden and Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. It follows the April 13th release of Aldean's eighth studio album Rearview Town, arriving the same weekend as the 2018 ACM Awards, where he is a nominee for Entertainer of the Year. Rucker, who released his fifth solo album When Was the Last Time in October, will join up with Lady Antebellum on the Summer Plays On Tour beginning in July.