Hilary Williams to Release Debut Album 'My Lucky Scars'

Hilary Williams, the granddaughter of Hank Williams and daughter of Hank Williams Jr., has announced her first-ever album. Titled My Lucky Scars, the LP will be released May 25th.

Williams, whose younger sister Holly is also a recording artist, produced the album with John Would and Lincoln Parish. The siblings were involved in a serious car accident in 2006 that left Hilary clinging to life, and the experience and her recovery inform My Lucky Scars.

"There are so many experiences, people and genres of music that have inspired this record. The horrific car accident and healing process I went through really were a foundation for several songs on the album. Writing them served as a very therapeutic measure for me," Hilary says. "I have been working on this album for quite some time and have been blessed to take my time to make the project that I've always dreamed of making. I didn't have any deadlines, I didn't have to rush the songwriting process and the final product is exactly how I envisioned it."

Ricky Skaggs appears on the song "Beautiful Things," while "Let Somebody Save Me" was co-written with John Paul White of the Civil Wars. The project also includes a faithful cover of Joni Mitchell's "River."

In 2010, Hilary published the memoir Sign of Life, which candidly discussed the car accident, her recovery and what it was like growing up in the Williams family. Her album also includes a song of the same name.

Here's the track list for My Lucky Scars:

1. "Angel, Take My Hand" ((Ross Copperman/Heather Morgan/Hilary WIlliams)

2. "Beautiful Things" (Christi Bauerlee/Bill Dilugi/Hilary Williams)

3. "Free" (Shayne Fair/Bobby Tomberlin/Hilary Williams)

4. "Bedside Manner" (Natalie Hemby/Hilary Williams)

5. "Better Than Here" (John Eddie/Hilary Williams)

6. "The Day After the Circus" (Natalie Hemby/Josh Osbourne/Shane McAnally

7. "Let Somebody Save Me" (Kris Bergsnes/John Paul White/Hilary Williams)

8. "My Lucky Scars" (John Would)

9. "Sign of Life" (Blu Sanders/Hilary Williams)

10. "River" (Joni Mitchell)

11. "Shipwreck" (Rebecca Lynn Howard/Hilary Williams)

12. "Crazy" (Natalie Hemby/Lincoln Parish)