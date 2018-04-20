Hear Hellbound Glory, Tanya Tucker's Gritty 'Better Hope You Die Young'

Country legend Tanya Tucker would be the first to admit she knows a little about life on the edge. Her rebellious spirit and classic, raspy honky-tonk vocals add an extra layer of hillbilly grit and grime to the just-released "Better Hope You Die Young," the latest from country outlier Leroy Virgil, a/k/a Hellbound Glory.

The just-released tune presents a whiskey-and-fiddle-soaked cautionary tale which maps out the disturbingly rocky road that lies ahead as a result of overindulgence. In the song's second verse, Tucker stares into a mirror as she sings, "You can live your whole life just like there's no tomorrow but, baby, it's a fact/ that all them all-nighters are just time you borrowed; someday you'll have to pay them back."

Virgil, who spent a year-and-a-half binging on alcohol and bouncing around Reno , Nevada , in 2014, clearly knows of what he writes. Raised in Aberdeen , Washington , the hometown of Kurt Cobain, Virgil tells Rolling Stone Country of his misspent youth, "We'd get kicked out of clubs, we'd have fake IDs, and just cause trouble. I've changed my act a little bit, but I'm not going to promise that I won't cause more trouble."

"Better Hope You Die Young" is from Hellbound Glory's exclusive Pinball (Junkie Edition), which is available now digitally and will be released Saturday, April 21st, for Record Store Day. The LP was produced by Shooter Jennings.

