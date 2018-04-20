Hear Willie Nelson's Breezy New Song 'Ready to Roar'

Willie Nelson's new LP Last Man Standing is due to be released a week from today on April 27th, and the 84-year-old legend is ready to get the party started — or, as he puts it in his latest song to premiere from the album — "Ready to Roar."



The Red Headed Stranger's recent recordings, including last year's God's Problem Child, have dealt with some often heavy subjects relating to his own mortality, in both somber and humorous terms. "Ready to Roar," however, simply sees Nelson wanting to cut loose, ready to punch the clock and escape the yoke of the bossman on a Friday night when he can "light a little up and drink a little down." The jaunty tune comes with a hilarious twist, as the night of revelry lands the narrator in jail — but ends with him ready to head right back out to the bar.



Last Man Standing comes out two days before Nelson's 85th birthday, but it's only the beginning of a busy spring and summer for the Texan, who will headline another Outlaw Music Festival tour beginning in may, along with his annual Fourth of July Picnic in Austin.

