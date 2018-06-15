Hear Wild Feathers' Breezy New Song 'Wildfire'

Being in a band can often mean burning the candle at both ends, and there's no guarantee that it'll be a controlled burn. On their latest song, "Wildfire," the Wild Feathers argue that the roving, unpredictable lifestyle is precisely what they find so liberating.

"Moving from town to town like a wildfire, nothing feels better than being free," the group sings in the refrain of "Wildfire." Sharing the load with crisp, breezy harmonies on each chorus, the trio of singers takes the lead on a verse apiece. By their calculations, those travels don't quite extend coast to coast – "California to Tennessee" is the cutoff (an honest mistake for the Music City natives) – but the point is clear: The rock & roll life is a transient one, and for all the bumps and bruises that come with, there's nothing else like it. After all, from the ashes of one fire may grow new life, or in this case, new creativity.

"Wildfire" is the second release to date from Greetings From the Neon Frontier, Wild Feathers' new album and first since 2016's Lonely is a Lifetime, which cracked the Top 40 of the Billboard Heat, Alternative, and Rock charts. The album drops June 29th on Warner Bros.

Wild Feathers play Grimey's in Nashville tonight, June 15th.