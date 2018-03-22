Hear Trampled by Turtles' Kinetic New Song 'The Middle'

When the members of the boundary-pushing bluegrass group Trampled by Turtles reunited at a Minnesota cabin in October 2017 after a yearlong hiatus, they weren't planning to record the band's seventh album. But the death of their shared hero Tom Petty just a few hours into the visit sparked a commiserative bond that reawakened some old chemistry. Before long, they were in the studio tracking new songs live to tape.

The resulting LP, Life Is Good on the Open Road, marks the band's first studio album in four years. Due May 4th, it balances both delicate ballads and loose, upbeat romps, with frontman Dave Simonett's strident voice connecting the dots. Simonett wrote the folksy "The Middle," the album's second single after "Kelly's Bar," prior to the group's reunion.

"We were jamming on it while we were experimenting in the studio," Simonett says. "The first single was a faster bluegrass song, and this one's a little more poppy. We're doing that as a way to represent the entire record. This one fits, ironically enough, right in the middle as far as vibe goes."

The song begins with a choppy fiddle vamp backing Simonett's cheerful rhythm guitar before the full band joins in on the tuneful verse and chorus, which builds until it crashes by song's end into an uplifting instrumental. Like much of TBT's work, "The Middle" possesses a ready-for-the-stage presence.

"Going into the studio, we really had a vision for this album, which is something we haven't always had," Simonett says. "We wanted to make a raw, pre-live record, which we hadn't done for a little bit. It's how we used to do things coming up, back in the day. It's how we've always enjoyed playing together the most."

