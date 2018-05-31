Last fall, the War and Treaty – the duo of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount-Trotter – turned in an intense performance at Nashville 's Cannery Ballroom that was a highlight of the annual AmericanaFest. The pair has taken that same approach with their forthcoming debut LP, Healing Tide, set for an August 10th release on Strong World/Thirty Tigers. Listen above to the album's joyfully relentless title track, reminiscent of classic Ike and Tina Turner rock-infused soul.

Related Brandy Clark, Amanda Shires Set for New 'Americana at the Ryman' Series Buddy Miller, Lee Ann Womack, Justin Townes Earle and more will perform at a new summertime showcase at Nashville venue

Produced by Buddy Miller at the beloved musician's home studio earlier this spring, the album's 11 songs were written solely by Michael, who shares lead vocals with his wife throughout. Miller, on guitars and banjo, is joined by an impressive lineup of musicians including Brady Blade, Adam Chaffins, Jim Hoke, Russ Pahl and Sam Bush, among others. Additionally, country music legend Emmylou Harris lends her distinctive voice to the track "Here Is Where the Loving Is At."

"I hope people see our hearts on this record," Michael Trotter Jr. says in a release. "I want people to feel like we care. When you think about artists you don't think about that, but that's the way I want the world to feel about The War and Treaty."

A wounded warrior who served in Iraq , Trotter was pulled from the frontlines to write songs for the fallen. He met his wife, a lifelong artist, while the two were performing at the same festival. The Albion , Michigan-based duo released their debut EP, Down to the River, last July. Their 2018 tour schedule includes prestigious festival stops and events such as Bonnaroo, Newport Folk Festival, Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Pickathon and AmericanaFest, among many others. They'll also join the Indigo Girls on a series of concert dates throughout the summer.

Healing Tide, out August 10th, is currently available for pre-order.

Healing Tide track listing:

1. "Love Like There's No Tomorrow"

2. "Healing Tide"

3. "Are You Ready to Love Me?"

4. "Hearts"

5. "Jeep Cherokee Laredo "

6. "One and the Same"

7. "If It's in Your Heart"

8. "Here Is Where the Loving Is At" (feat. Emmylou Harris)

9. "All I Wanna Do"

10. "It's Not Over Yet"

11. "Little New Bern "