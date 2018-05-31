Last fall, the War and Treaty – the duo of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount-Trotter – turned in an intense performance at
Produced by Buddy Miller at the beloved musician's home studio earlier this spring, the album's 11 songs were written solely by Michael, who shares lead vocals with his wife throughout. Miller, on guitars and banjo, is joined by an impressive lineup of musicians including Brady Blade, Adam Chaffins, Jim Hoke, Russ Pahl and Sam Bush, among others. Additionally, country music legend Emmylou Harris lends her distinctive voice to the track "Here Is Where the Loving Is At."
"I hope people see our hearts on this record," Michael Trotter Jr. says in a release. "I want people to feel like we care. When you think about artists you don't think about that, but that's the way I want the world to feel about The War and Treaty."
A wounded warrior who served in
Healing Tide, out August 10th, is currently available for pre-order.
Healing Tide track listing:
1. "Love Like There's No Tomorrow"
2. "Healing Tide"
3. "Are You Ready to Love Me?"
4. "Hearts"
5. "Jeep Cherokee
6. "One and the Same"
7. "If It's in Your Heart"
8. "Here Is Where the Loving Is At" (feat. Emmylou Harris)
9. "All I Wanna Do"
10. "It's Not Over Yet"
11. "Little