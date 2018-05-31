Hear the Record Company's Easygoing New 'Movie Song'

As they prepare to release their second album, the Record Company came out swinging with the first single, the scorching rocker "Life to Fix." For round two, the Angelenos bring a softer touch with the boozy sing-along "The Movie Song."

Having drawn frequent comparisons to blues-rock duos the White Stripes and Black Keys for their debut, 2016's Give It Back to You, "The Movie Song" sees the trio mining some classic influences. Front man Chris Vos's vocals sound particularly reminiscent here of Black Crowes' singer Chris Robinson, while the song's loose groove looks back to Let It Bleed-era Rolling Stones, particularly with Vos's chunky, clipped steel pedal playing.

"The Movie Song's" cheeky reference to trying to make it big in Tinseltown – as per the refrain, "Everybody wants to make a movie, everybody wants to be a star" – gets a playful counterpoint with the inclusion of a decidedly homemade-feeling lyric video, which includes footage of the band rehearsing in Vos's living room (where they recorded Give It Back to You) and playing at Madison Square Garden earlier this year while they were on tour with John Mayer.

"Life to Fix," which debuted last month, has risen to Number Two on the AAA radio chart, with the Record Company's new album All of This Life set for release via Concord Records on June 22nd. They play WTTS Rock on the River in Indianapolis, Indiana on June 1st.