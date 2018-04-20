Hear Sugarland's New Song 'Babe' With Taylor Swift

Earlier this month, Sugarland announced a June 8th release date for Bigger, their first studio album as a duo since 2010's The Incredible Machine. They also shared news of a collaboration with Taylor Swift, titled "Babe," which is available now.

The foot-stomping track, written by Swift and Train's Pat Monahan, is a breakup anthem in the style of classic, Speak Now-era Swift, with lyrics like, "This is the last time I'll ever call you babe." The country singer-turned-pop star adds prominent backing vocals, particularly in the song's bridge, where she sings one of the song's earlier lines beneath Jennifer Nettles' lead vocals.

This isn't the first time since Swift's move into Top 40 territory that she's taken time to write a song for a country artist. In 2017, she penned Little Big Town's "Better Man," the lead single from The Breaker that notched a Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance and CMA's Song of the Year.

Sugarland will kick off their Still the Same Tour on May 4th, with the tour slated to run through early September.