Hear Steve Moakler's Hard-Charging New Song 'Born Ready'

Country newcomer Steve Moakler tips his hat to the nation's long-haul truckers in his new single "Born Ready," which serves as the title track of his upcoming album.

Dedicated to those who roll up their sleeves and grind the gears, the Springsteen-esque anthem is propelled by chugging guitars, pounding drums and some self-assured vocals from Moakler. Co-written by Moakler with Luke Laird and Barry Dean, the track was inspired in part by his partnership with Mack Trucks.

"Red white blue just rollin' down the blacktop / Bulldogs barking til the can-do backs off / Raised on the run just two hands holdin' on steady / Born ready," he sings.

Moakler's 2017 album Steel Town leaned heavily vivid stories of his Pittsburgh hometown and included the standout tracks "Wheels," "Suitcase" and "Love Drunk." With Born Ready, the singer-songwriter will reflect on a year spent on the road, touring as part of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Soul II Soul Tour and more.

"Born Ready" will be available digitally on Friday, February 9th, and Moakler's new album is due later this year.