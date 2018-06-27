Hear St. Paul and the Broken Bones' Disco Strutting New Song 'Apollo'

Two years after breaking through with their genre-shifting album Sea of Noise, St. Paul and the Broken Bones have announced their new album, Young Sick Camellia, due September 7th.
To coincide with the announcement, the roots-soul octet has also released the album's lead single, "Apollo," a dance-leaning disco-horn strut that blends the band's classic Southern soul with thoroughly modern R&B production.
"Gravity is so crazy," lead singer Paul Janeway sings, alternating between his trademark falsetto and gruff Alabama rasp throughout the song, "It's the only way I ever could touch you."
"Apollo" is likely a preview of a slightly new direction for the group, which teamed up with hip-hop/pop producer Jack Splash to explore new sounds and production techniques on their third album.
After their politically-tinged last album, ("a very bleak record," Janeway told Rolling Stone in 2016), the band turn inward on their forthcoming LP for a set of personal meditations on family, aging and communication.
Shortly after the release of the album, St. Paul & the Broken Bones will embark on a six-week fall headlining tour.
