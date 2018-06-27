Hear St. Paul and the Broken Bones' Disco Strutting New Song 'Apollo'

Breaking News: Joe Jackson, Jackson Family Patriarch, Dead at 89
St. Paul and the Broken Bones have released the new song "Apollo."

Two years after breaking through with their genre-shifting album Sea of Noise, St. Paul and the Broken Bones have announced their new album, Young Sick Camellia, due September 7th.

To coincide with the announcement, the roots-soul octet has also released the album's lead single, "Apollo," a dance-leaning disco-horn strut that blends the band's classic Southern soul with thoroughly modern R&B production.

"Gravity is so crazy," lead singer Paul Janeway sings, alternating between his trademark falsetto and gruff Alabama rasp throughout the song, "It's the only way I ever could touch you."

"Apollo" is likely a preview of a slightly new direction for the group, which teamed up with hip-hop/pop producer Jack Splash to explore new sounds and production techniques on their third album.

After their politically-tinged last album, ("a very bleak record," Janeway told Rolling Stone in 2016), the band turn inward on their forthcoming LP for a set of personal meditations on family, aging and communication.

Shortly after the release of the album, St. Paul & the Broken Bones will embark on a six-week fall headlining tour. 

June 27 – Vancouver, BC @ Vancouver International Jazz Festival
June 28 – Victoria, BC @ Victoria Jazz Festival
July 4 – Montreal, QC @ Festival International De Jazz Montreal
July 5 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival Dété de Québec
July 6 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
July 8 – Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Festival
July 10 – Fargo, ND @ Sanctuary Events Center
July 11 – Apple Valley, MN @ Music in the Zoo
July 12 – Kansas City, MO @ Crossroads
July 15 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Fest
September 13 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
September 14 – Austin, TX @ WhiskyX Event at Fair Market
September 15 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues
September 21 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater
September 22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Holler On The Hill Festival
September 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
September 29 – Black Mountain, NC @ Pisgah Brewing
September 30 – Washington D.C. @ The Anthem
October 3-4 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
October 5 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues
October 7 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
October 10 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
October 12 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
October 13 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
October 16 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
October 17 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
October 19 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
October 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
October 21 – Santa Barbara, CA @ The Arlington Theatre 