Hear Scotty McCreery's Soaring New Song 'In Between'

Scotty McCreery embraces a fresh chapter with "In Between," a newly released track from his upcoming third album Seasons Change.
Written by the singer with Frank Rogers, Jessi Alexander and Jonathan Singleton, the authoritative anthem presents a mature, nuanced view of life – one where there's a time and place for everything and the world is rarely black and white. Featuring ringing guitars, bright steel accents and crashing drums – plus McCreery's signature booming vocal, which first caught fans' attention on American Idol – it represents the turning of a page for an artist who got his start as a squeaky clean 16-year-old.
"I ain't all holy water / And I ain't all Jim Beam / I'm somewhere in between," McCreery sings in the chorus.
"In Between" is part of McCreery's upcoming third album Seasons Change – his first full-length in five years – due out March 16th. McCreery's current single "Five More Minutes" is inside the Top 10 on both Billboard's Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts – his best showing since 2013's "See You Again." He'll be on tour this spring, with solo dates scheduled through June 8th.