Hear Scotty McCreery's Soaring New Song 'In Between'

Scotty McCreery embraces a fresh chapter with "In Between," a newly released track from his upcoming third album Seasons Change.

Related 2018 Country Music Preview: 30 Most Anticipated Albums and Tours From new LPs by Kacey Musgraves and Dierks Bentley to tours by Miranda Lambert and Kenny Chesney

Written by the singer with Frank Rogers, Jessi Alexander and Jonathan Singleton, the authoritative anthem presents a mature, nuanced view of life – one where there's a time and place for everything and the world is rarely black and white. Featuring ringing guitars, bright steel accents and crashing drums – plus McCreery's signature booming vocal, which first caught fans' attention on American Idol – it represents the turning of a page for an artist who got his start as a squeaky clean 16-year-old.

"I ain't all holy water / And I ain't all Jim Beam / I'm somewhere in between," McCreery sings in the chorus.

"In Between" is part of McCreery's upcoming third album Seasons Change – his first full-length in five years – due out March 16th. McCreery's current single "Five More Minutes" is inside the Top 10 on both Billboard's Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts – his best showing since 2013's "See You Again." He'll be on tour this spring, with solo dates scheduled through June 8th.