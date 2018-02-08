Hear Sarah Shook and the Disarmers' Biting New Song 'Good as Gold'

North Carolina alt-country band Sarah Shook and the Disarmers have announced plans for their second LP Years to be released on April 6th and given an early preview by sharing the song "Good as Gold," which you hear above.

"Good as Gold" builds on the downtrodden country rock of the band's debut LP Sidelong, with a lean, unfussy arrangement that emphasizes tautness and Shook's caustic, quavering vocal attack. Addressing a lover who dangles the threat of leaving over her, Shook responds that she's more concerned with losing her heart and pride than losing a wayward lover. Given that scenario, she concludes that it's probably best to not drag out the inevitable: "Baby, if you go, it's over for good. And I'm as good as gone," she sings, and it sounds like a promise.

Years follows the band's most recent album Sidelong, initially an independent release in 2015 but reissued in 2017 via Bloodshot Records. With the arrival of Years, Sarah Shook and the Disarmers will spend a lot of time on the road in 2017, beginning with a March 9th show in Savannah, Georgia with Nikki Lane.

Here is the track listing for Sarah Shook and the Disarmers' Years:

1. "Good as Gold"

2. "New Ways to Fail"

3. "Over You"

4. "The Bottle Never Lets Me Down"

5. "Parting Words"

6. "What It Takes"

7. "Lesson"

8. "Damned if I Do, Damned if I Don't"

9. "Heartache in Hell"

10. "Years"