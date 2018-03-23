Hear Ryan Hurd's Dreamy 'Diamonds or Twine' Wedding Song for Maren Morris

With a title that could easily translate to "for richer or poorer" or "in sickness and in health," Ryan Hurd's "Diamonds or Twine" could become the latest country tune to accompany matrimonial vows.

"It doesn't matter if it's diamonds or twine, I'll be wrapped around your finger," Hurd sings in the tune he co-wrote with Laura Veltz and Mark Trussell, which continues, "Girl, you got me till we run out of time, rich or poor, rain or shine."

The "girl" he addresses in the song, of course, is fellow musician and fiancée Maren Morris, whom Hurd will wed this weekend. Hurd debuted the song for his betrothed in Michigan the night he proposed last summer and then secretly recorded it for the public to hear as the couple gets ready to say their "I do's."

Morris recently released the new single "Rich," off her debut album Hero.

