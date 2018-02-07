Hear Russell Dickerson's Cover of Michael Jackson's 'Man in the Mirror'

When an artist visits Spotify to record a Spotify Session, there's a pretty good chance an unorthodox cover song will get thrown in the mix alongside the requisite hits and singles. Case in point: country up-and-comer Russell Dickerson recently recorded a session of his own and tried his hand at Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror."

The performance starts with gently plucked acoustic guitar and finger snaps before adding percussion and keys, with Dickerson's baritone vocals adding a somber, smoky vibe to the 1988 Bad classic. Staying true to the source material, Dickerson and his band incorporate the original's key change late in the performance, even throwing in a bit of falsetto and song's end.

As part of the session, Dickerson also performed a live version of his hit single "Blue Tacoma," which features on his new album Yours and follows the single of the same name. Yours released in early October 2017.

Dickerson is currently on tour, with his next date set for February 21st in Birmingham, Alabama.