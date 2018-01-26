Hear Roots Trio I'm With Her's Harmony-Rich New Song 'Overland'

Roots fans have been clamoring for an album from super-trio I'm With Her since members Sara Watkins, Aoife O'Donovan and Sarah Jarosz first performed together in 2014. Highly anticipated, that album, titled See You Around, will finally arrive on February 16th. Ahead of the LP's release, I'm With Her have shared the album version of a track that's already become a live staple, "Overland."

The empowering tune starts with impassioned vocals from Watkins over a gently plucked banjo. By the time the chorus comes around, O'Donovan and Jarosz join Watkins for some sublime vocal harmonies, with the track's instrumentation gradually swelling to a crescendo.

Previously, I'm With Her shared See You Around songs "Game to Lose" and the title track. The trio worked on See You Around with producer Ethan Johns at Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios in Bath, England.

On Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland, the trio will perform the first date of an extensive world tour that runs through mid-May.