Hear Robbie Fulks, Linda Gail Lewis' Rowdy New Duet 'Wild Wild Wild'

The rip-roaring spirit of early rock & roll looks to be alive and well in 2018 thanks to the all-killer pairing of Robbie Fulks and Linda Gail Lewis, who are dropping their new collaborative LP Wild! Wild! Wild! this summer via Chicago's Bloodshot Records.

Driven by a boogie-friendly bottom end and full-throttle piano work, the album's title track "Wild Wild Wild" is a shit-kicking romp that reignites the revolutionary spirit of more than 60 years ago when Linda Gail's older brother Jerry Lee Lewis was cutting his records at Sun Studio. Turning up their noses at the "upper crust" and the "bad old Dixie," Lewis and Fulks brush aside the stodgy, backwards old guard and declare, "The animals are runnin' the zoo."

Fulks and Lewis, who if anything have become more prolific as they've gotten older, make for a rowdy one-two punch on a record with a deep bench of talent that includes Lewis' son-in-law Danny B. Harvey, Redd Volkaert, and drummer/engineer Alex Hall (JD McPherson, Pokey LaFarge). Mixing together Lewis' Memphis roots with a modern Chicago twist, it's the ever-youthful Lewis who gets the last, winking word on the title track as she sings, "Back in the day I'm proud to say we were wild! Wild! Wild!" — a sly nod to the fact that clearly not much has changed over the years.

Wild! Wild! Wild! sees Fulks handling production duties and will be released on August 10th.