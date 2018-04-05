Hear Old Crow Medicine Show's Persistent New Song 'Whirlwind'

Life in a touring string band is a balance of uncertainty, excitement and commitment. No one knows the insides of the curves on that road better than Ketch Secor, the frontman and main songwriter of Old Crow Medicine Show.

On "Whirlwind" – the latest song premiered from Volunteer, the group's new album out April 20th – Secor follows a couple through "a dozen little sleepy towns" as they face life's surprises and trials. A brushed snare taps a gentle gait, as delicately picked banjo and guitar undergird loping pedal steel and the song's soaring chorus harmony.

"Whirlwind" closes Volunteer, released during the band's 20th anniversary, in a reflective but not regretful mood. Secor found inspiration for the tune remembering a story he heard on one of Old Crow Medicine Show's long road trips.

"When I sat down to write 'Whirlwind,' I thought of my friend Gill Landry's paternal grandparents," Secor said. "They had just had some kind of major wedding anniversary, like 60 or 70 years. They got married when they were teenagers in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana.

"There's a great power in the story of a marriage taking place amidst the great uncertainty of massive social upheaval that was happening all around with that generation," he continues, "particularly in the rural south. And that kind of story becomes a universal one in the context of country music, because no matter what your twist or your hurricane is, you've gotta ride it out."

Like the song's dancing partners, Old Crow Medicine Show have hewed their own winding path from the days busking on street corners to joining the Grand Ole Opry ­– including highs like the genre-crossing success of "Wagon Wheel" and winning a Grammy in 2015, through lineup shifts, a brief hiatus and the return of founding member Critter Fuqua.

Old Crow Medicine Show will mark the release of Volunteer with two performances at the Grand Ole Opry on April 20th and 21st, followed by a U.S. tour of headlining shows and festival appearances at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, the Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival in Meridian, Miss., and Bonnaroo.

Here are Old Crow Medicine Show's upcoming tour dates:

