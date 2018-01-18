Hear Oak Ridge Boys' Reverent New Song 'Brand New Star'

The modern-day lineup of the Oak Ridge Boys celebrates its 45th anniversary in 2018, and the country-gospel quartet is starting off the year with news of a new studio LP. Titled 17th Avenue Revival, the new album was produced by Dave Cobb and features a who's-who of Music City songwriting credits.



17th Avenue Revival marks the quartet's first album since 2015's Rock of Ages, Hymns and Gospel Favorites, released the same year that the group – Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, William Lee Golden and Richard Sterban – was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The album's lead track, "Brand New Star," premiered today with an accompanying in-studio video shot inside Nashville's RCA Studio A, where the album was recorded. The song sees the band getting back to its gospel roots, which can be traced back more than 70 years to the Oak Ridge Quartet that morphed into the Oak Ridge Boys during the Sixties.

Written by Aaron Patiere and Mando Saenz, "Brand New Star" is but one of many tracks on the new album to be penned by prominent Nashville songwriters. "There Will Be Light," the album's second track, was co-written by Jamey Johnson, Larry Shell, and longtime Willie Nelson collaborator Buddy Cannon. Other notable cuts include Brandy Clark's "Pray to Jesus" (written by Clark and Shane McAnally) and a pair of songs from Vince Gill and Ashley Monroe, "If I Die" and "Let It Shine on Me."

17th Avenue Revival isn't the first time the Oak Ride Boys have worked with Grammy-winning producer Cobb, whom they had shortlisted for the project back in 2016. They previously joined forces in 2009 on the group's LP The Boys Are Back, before Cobb's more recent work with Chris Stapleton and Jason Isbell made him a revered figure in country and Americana circles.

Here's the track listing for 17th Avenue Revival, due out March 16th via Lightning Rod Records and Thirty Tigers:

1. "Brand New Star" (Aaron Raitiere & Mando Saenz)

2. "There Will Be Light" (Jamey Johnson, Larry Shell & Buddy Cannon)

3. "God’s Got It" (Charlie Jackson)

4. "I’d Rather Have Jesus" (Rhea Miller & George Beverly Shea)

5. "Walk in Jerusalem" (Traditional / Public Domain)

6. "Where He Leads Me I Will Follow" (Ernest W. Blandy / Public Domain)

7. "Pray to Jesus" (Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally)

8. "If I Die" (Ashley Monroe & Vince Gill)

9. "Let It Shine on Me" (Vince Gill & Ashley Monroe)