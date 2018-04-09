Before Elton John bows out from touring, he and his longtime lyricist Bernie Taupin are being honored by a slew of country stars on the recently released Restoration tribute album (a companion album, Revamp, features rock and pop artists). Among the highlights of Restoration is Miranda Lambert's stunning rendition of "My Father's Gun."

Originally released in 1970 on Tumbleweed Connection, John and Taupin's third LP, "My Father's Gun" tells the story of the son of a Confederate soldier during the Civil War, who buries his father and takes his gun to go off and join the cause in battle. Where John's version builds up into a New Orleans spiritual-style singalong complete with brass and backup singers, Lambert's is spare and haunting, buttressed by stuttering drums and an electric guitar that spirals into a wail of feedback.

"My Father's Gun" is a song that resonates as much, if not more, in 2018, as Lambert lingers on the opening line: "From this day on, I own my father's gun." John and Taupin's efforts to bring these songs back to life was particularly ambitious, as Revamp – curated by John – features pop stars like Lady Gaga, Coldplay and Mary J. Blige, while Restoration – handled by Taupin – showcases country stars like Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton and Chris Stapleton. Both collections were released April 6th.

John begins his massive Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in September, while Lambert hits the road in June for her co-headlining Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town.