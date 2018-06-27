Trending

Hear Midland Cover Springsteen's 'Tougher Than the Rest'

Country trio release their take on 'Tunnel of Love' track, along with live version of current single "Burn Out"

Midland have released a cover of Bruce Springsteen's "Tougher Than the Rest." Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Cover songs have played a role in Midland's shows for some time, allowing the band – whose sole album, On the Rocks, tops out around 45 minutes – to stretch each setlist to the length of a proper headlining gig.

This week, the guys shine a light on their cover-heavy catalog with a reimagined version of Bruce Springsteen's "Tougher Than the Rest." Released as the B-side to a live, Spotify-only recording of "Burn Out," the new recording puts an organic spin on Springsteen's Reagan-era roots rocker. Piled high with electric guitars, reverb and the band's triple-stacked harmonies, "Tougher Than the Rest" highlights not only Midland's strength as a live act, but the range of their influences, too.

In a short reel of studio footage uploaded to Facebook, the bandmates track the song at Sound Stage Studios in Nashville. Joining them are several A-list sidemen, including Laur Joamets – former lead guitarist for Sturgill Simpson and current member of Drivin' N' Cryin' – and former Deer Tick member Robbie Crowell.

Less than a month after performing "Tougher Than the Rest" – among a handful of other country and Southern-rock classics – at Bonnaroo, Midland continue to crisscross the country on tour, with festival performances lined up throughout the summer. 