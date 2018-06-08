Hear Mason Ramsey's Recording of Hank Williams' 'Lovesick Blues'

When young Mason Ramsey first came to the world's attention, it was in the form of a viral video where he demonstrated his yodeling skills by singing Hank Williams' "Lovesick Blues" in an Illinois Walmart. Now the 11-year-old performer has a studio recording of the song, which was released earlier today.

Ramsey's version doesn't stray far from Williams' original, mimicking the descending electric guitar intro but situating the song in a different key to better fit his voice. The simplicity of the recording puts the emphasis squarely on Ramsey's singing, and it's in this environment that his technical gifts become readily apparent. He nails the tricky yodeling parts – as one would expect – but also cruises through the dramatic dives and swoops of Williams' melody with ease, never sounding like he's merely trying to copy his country hero but instead adding his own flair.

Following his viral breakout and appearances at Coachella and the Grand Ole Opry, Ramsey joined forces with Atlantic Records and Big Loud in Nashville to release his debut single "Famous." A considerably more contemporary song and production, "Famous" was penned by Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard, Corey Crowder, Sarah Buxton and Canaan Smith.