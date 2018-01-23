Hear Maren Morris Sing on Vibrant New Zedd Song 'The Middle'

After a few days of teasing the track online, EDM artist Zedd has released his new collaboration with Maren Morris and electronic duo Grey, "The Middle."

The song is an infectious earworm that finds Morris straying from her country roots. A synth-heavy verse gives way to a Nineties R&B-indebted, vocoder-driven chorus that recalls Zedd's recent Alessia Cara collaboration "Stay." Morris deftly occupies the new, poppy space, hinting at big crossover potential for the Grammy-winning artist in the future.

Zedd first teased "The Middle" on Friday, eventually sharing a short clip of the song on Twitter on Monday. "When ‪Zedd comes to Nashville to record your vocal, you race there. So proud to be apart [sic] of this jam," Morris tweeted Tuesday morning.

Zedd is known for writing and producing pop hits with artists like Ariana Grande and Liam Payne. Grey is a Los Angeles-based electronic music duo who first grabbed listeners' ears with the Hailee Steinfeld song "Starving."

Morris, who performed at 2017's Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, will join Eric Church and Brothers Osborne for a special performance at Sunday's Grammy Awards honoring those who lost their lives when a gunman opened fire on the festival. She's also nominated for "I Could Use a Love Song" in the Best Country Solo Performance category and will perform "The Middle" with Zedd and Grey as part of a branded collaboration with Target airing during a Grammys commercial break.

Morris hits the road with Niall Horan on his Flicker World Tour on June 1st in Auckland, New Zealand.

