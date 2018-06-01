Hear Lucie Silvas' Empowering New Song 'Kite'

Lucie Silvas, whose rafter-shattering vocals and genre-defying musical landscapes distinguished her 2015 album, Letters to Ghosts, returns with her latest LP, E.G.O., out August 24th. The British-born singer-songwriter co-wrote all of the 12 tracks on E.G.O., which is an acronym for "Everybody Gets Off."

Writers and collaborators on the new record include Ian Fitchuk, Daniel Tashian, Natalie Hemby, Ruston Kelly, Gabe Simon, JD McPherson and the singer's husband, John Osborne, one half of the duo Brothers Osborne. Silvas has toured extensively in the last several years supporting country artists including Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town.

The first track released from the new album is "Kite," a fierce, rocking girl-power anthem built on ringing guitars and Silvas' potent, soaring vocals.

"I wanted to capture a woman's inability to be held down," Silvas tells Billboard of the song's high-flying metaphor. "That even without any real sense of direction of where she is going, she wants to be free to just go wherever the wind takes her. Her spirit can get her in trouble sometimes, but it's what keeps her feeling alive."

Silvas will be on tour throughout the U.S. in the coming months, including appearances at the Seven Peaks Festival in Colorado in late July featuring Dierks Bentley and more. She's also set for Austin City Limits Music Festival in early October. E.G.O. is now available for pre-order.

E.G.O. track listing:

1. "Kite"​

2. "Girls From California "

3. "Smoking Your Weed​"

4. "I Want You All to Myself"​

5. "Black Jeans"​

6. "First Rate Heartbreak"​

7. "Everything Looks Beautiful​"

8. "People Can Change"​

9. "My Old Habits​"

10. "Just For the Record"​

11. "E.G.O.​"

12. "Change My Mind"​







