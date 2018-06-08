Hear Lori McKenna's Evocative New Song 'Young and Angry Again'

"Someone said youth is wasted on the young," Lori McKenna sang recently on "People Get Old," the first song to be released from her upcoming LP The Tree. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter builds on the theme with her latest song, "Young and Angry Again," a playful ode to making the most of those adolescent wonder years.

Like its "People Get Old," "Young and Angry Again" derives its emotional punch from the evocative detail of McKenna's lyrics. Sitting on rooftops, smoking cigarettes, throwing bottles at fences – each moment is a notch in chalking up time, but accumulates in a blur that flashes by with the help of the song's spritely melody. McKenna longs for those days of restless discovery – days which she appreciates now in an adult life encumbered by obligation and decorum.

Reflections on family and aging are due to course throughout The Tree, McKenna's 11th studio album and second with producer Dave Cobb. Since releasing her previous album The Bird and the Rifle in 2016, McKenna picked up back-to-back Grammy awards for co-writing Little Big Town's "Girl Crush" and Tim McGraw's "Humble and Kind." She is also a co-writer on Carrie Underwood's new single "Cry Pretty."

The Tree will be released July 20th. McKenna embarks on her The Way Back Home Tour in support of the record starting June 14th at Centennial Terrace in Sylvania, Ohio.