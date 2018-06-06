Hear Little Big Town Evoke Yacht Rock in New Song 'Summer Fever'

Little Big Town turn up the heat and turn back the clock with their just-released single "Summer Fever." A breezy nod to the mellow tunes that dominated AM radio in the Seventies and Eighties, the song was co-written by the group's Karen Fairchild with Jesse Frasure, Cary Barlowe and Sam Romans.

"We're bound to float that Malibu with that flip-flop attitude, with that old-school mixtape playin'" Fairchild sings in the opening verse just before the danceable chorus hits full groove. Little Big Town have proven themselves adept at capturing the summer zeitgeist with previous seasonal smashes including "Pontoon" and "Day Drinkin'," the latter of which they debuted on the CMT Music Awards in 2014.

The group returns to the host the awards show Wednesday night and will kick off the live telecast with a performance of "Summer Fever." Little Big Town are also up for three awards including Group Video of the Year for "When Someone Stops Loving You," from their recent LP The Breaker. They are currently putting the finishing touches on the follow-up to that album.