Hear Little Big Town's Exquisite Cover of Elton John's 'Rocket Man'

Elton John and songwriting partner Bernie Taupin's wide-ranging influence on their fellow artists is being celebrated with a pair of tribute albums out next month. While Revamp collects covers by Lady Gaga, Ed Sheehan, Sam Smith, Miley Cyrus and more, a "Nashville Edition" titled Restoration includes country-flavored versions of the pair's songs by Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley and others.

Just released from Restoration is Little Big Town's harmony-rich take on John’s 1972 single, " Rocket Man. " Taken from John's Honky Chateau LP, the tune hit at a time when the Apollo space missions were in full swing and capturing the world's attention. "Rocket Man," like David Bowie's "Space Oddity" before it, conveyed the solitude and uncertainty of otherworldly travel, aspects of the original that the multi-award-winning quartet harnesses with ethereal oohs and ahhs throughout this lush, hypnotic re-imagining.

Restoration, featuring duets by Dolly Parton and Rhonda Vincent, Vince Gill and Don Henley, and Rosanne Cash and Emmylou Harris, as well as solo tracks by Lee Ann Womack, Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Brothers Osborne and Miley Cyrus (the only artist appearing on both), will be released April 6th, the same day as the Revamp collection. On April 10th, Little Big Town will be among the acts featured on I'm Still Standing: A Grammy Salute to Elton John, airing on CBS at 9 p.m ET .

Little Big Town are currently on the Breaker Tour featuring Kacey Musgraves and Midland and have announced plans for their co-headlining Bandwagon Tour with Miranda Lambert, set to begin this summer.

