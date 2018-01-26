The son of a country songwriter and a charity-minded pastor, Levi Hummon grew up with a special appreciation for both life's triumphs and hardships. He saw his dad, Marcus Hummon, win Grammy awards for hits like Rascal Flatts' "Bless the Broken Road," and watched as his mother worked to give abused and exploited women a better life. All of those experiences come together in his new song "Love Heals," a gorgeous ballad featuring Alison Krauss.

Hummon cowrote "Love Heals" with his father, but the subject matter was inspired by his mom, Pastor Becca Stevens, and her Thistle Farms charity. The Nashville organization provides support and employment to victims of sexual assault and human trafficking, as well as recovering addicts.

"Since the day I focused my creative energy to music I have always wanted to do two things. One, release a song that I wrote with my dad, and two, team up with Thistle Farms at any capacity," Hummon tells Rolling Stone Country. "'Love Heals' is that and so much more. It’s the message my mom preached to me and my brothers, it's the melody my dad sang to me, it's the story of the women who came off the streets and in turn helped raise me. On top of all that, it's featuring Alison Krauss, one of the most iconic voices in music."

The delicate acoustic ballad showcases the younger Hummon's typically smooth pop sheen, which has earned him comparisons to Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber. Krauss' harmonies are a perfect match, the two vocalists' words of encouragement doubling as a message of hope as they sing, "Never seen a broken heart, one shattered and torn apart, that couldn't come back together."

Hummon was selected as one of Rolling Stone Country's 10 Artists to Know in March 2016. Krauss is nominated for a pair of Grammy awards, for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Americana Roots Performance, for her album Windy City, at this weekend's 60th annual Grammys.