Hear Kenny Chesney's Virgin Islands Tribute 'Song for the Saints'

The past year has been an eye opener for Kenny Chesney. Having witnessed the destruction of Hurricane Irma firsthand in the Virgin Islands last September, he's channeled those experiences – and his love for the Caribbean – into his uplifting new track "Song for the Saints."

Chesney's home on the island of St. John was destroyed by the hurricane last fall, though the country superstar used it to shelter 17 people from the storm. He's since busied himself with relief work in the battered region, and "Song for the Saints," the title track for his new LP due to be released on July 27th, is a love letter to his home away from Nashville. "Angels don't give in just because a little winds blows," Chesney sings, evoking sacred imagery to convey the beauty of the islands.

"This is not a literal record," Chesney said in a statement that accompanied the album's announcement in April. "But it is an album about the refuges we all have, how temporary life is and the way we navigate to better places, dig in and face the destruction." Produced by Buddy Cannon, a longtime collaborator of both Chesney and Willie Nelson, Song for the Saints marks his first release as a member of the Blue Chair/Warner Bros. Nashville stable.

The multi-time CMA Entertainer of the Year winner recently embarked on his Trip Around the Sun Tour, and, with its singsong chorus, "Song for the Saints" is likely to be a mid-tempo staple of this summer's set lists. Chesney's next meeting with his No Shoes Nation is June 2nd at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.