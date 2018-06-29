Hear Kenny Chesney's Escapist New 'Pirate Song'

Kenny Chesney's beachside, no-shoes-nation musings take on a slightly different twist in his latest single, "Pirate Song," where he longs for the pleasure-seeking thrills of a globe-trotting marauder.

The wistful, breezy tune finds Chesney's thoughts drifting once more toward the Caribbean, as has been the case on other tracks from his forthcoming album Songs for the Saints, which will benefit Virgin Island communities after they experienced mass destruction from Hurricane Irma in 2017. But this time Chesney allows himself some escapist fantasies, dreaming of señoritas and a taste of rum on his tongue. He skips over the looting and pillaging part, but does make reference to cannon smoke, suggesting there's still room for some conflict. Things even get a little mystical as Chesney longs to sail a ghost ship, though his desires here remain mostly earthbound.

Chesney's 12-song Songs for the Saints is produced by Buddy Cannon and comes out July 27th. Currently on his Trip Around the Sun Tour, he plays Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on June 30th.