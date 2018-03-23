Hear Jason Aldean Return to Rapping on New 'Gettin' Warmed Up'

Country powerhouse Jason Aldean shares another new track off his upcoming Rearview Town album with "Gettin' Warmed Up," a fire-breathing party-starter with a splash of tailgate rap thrown in.

Written by Josh Mirenda, Jaron Boyer and Cole Taylor, the track is dominated by heavy-metal guitars, pounding drums and steady synth undertones, as Aldean does some chest-thumping in honor of a wild night that just won't quit. But on top of the headbanging sound and high-energy feel, the song also includes eight bars of strutting rap, with which Aldean first experimented on the 2011 monster hit "Dirt Road Anthem."

"Get it warmed up and get it started / Everybody in here came to party / You need a good time, well I brought it / Hands up in the air if you want it / The speakers are here and they're turned up / Cups filling and mixed with some good stuff / Who's setting it off, you know that's us / Y'all ready know we're getting' revved up," Aldean spits in the song's bridge.

A video for the track has also been released, featuring concert footage and behind-the-scenes film of Aldean and his band recording the song.

Aldean's eighth studio album, Rearview Town, comes out April 13th. The project will feature a guest appearance by Miranda Lambert, as well as the previously released first single, "You Make It Easy," and the moody title track. Aldean is up for two honors at the upcoming ACM Awards, and kicks off his High Noon Neon Tour with Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina on May 10th in Kansas City, Missouri.