Hear Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert's New Song 'Drowns the Whiskey'

Jason Aldean has announced the new single from his latest album Rearview Town. "Drowns the Whiskey" follows the multi-week Number One "You Make It Easy" and features guest vocals from Miranda Lambert. The pair is captured in the recording studio in a new lyric video for the song that premiered today.

Written by Brandon Kinney, Jeff Middleton and Josh Thompson, "Drowns the Whiskey" marks the second time that Aldean and Lambert have recorded a song together. In 2007, they cut the album track "Grown Woman" for Aldean's Relentless.

"We've come up in the business together, toured together a lot early on in my career, and we've always been friends, so I wanted to do something with her on this record," Aldean tells Rolling Stone Country of what Lambert brings to "Drowns the Whiskey." "The thing about her is she's a great singer, but she's also a great harmony singer. She doesn't necessarily sing the harmonies technically right, which is cool. She doesn't do it perfect, but she does it stylistically in a way that it just sounds great. On this [song], we cranked her up where it's pretty in your face. We wanted it to be apparent that she was on the song."

Lambert will launch the Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town in July. Aldean kicks off his massive High Noon Neon Tour this weekend in Kansas City, Missouri, with Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina. The Georgia native will also headline Atlanta's SunTrust Park on July 21st, with Darius Rucker reuniting Hootie and the Blowfish to open.