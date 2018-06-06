Hear I'm With Her Perform Vampire Weekend's 'Hannah Hunt'

I'm With Her recently cut two songs for Spotify Sessions at Spotify Studio NYC. The first is a live performance of their "I-89," off the Americana trio's debut album See You Around. The second is a harmony-heavy cover of Vampire Weekend's Modern Vampires of the City cut "Hannah Hunt." (Listen to the songs below.)

In addition, the trio of Sara Watkins, Aoife O'Donovan and Sarah Jarosz have extended their headlining tour. Following an already announced string of dates that runs through the summer, I'm With Her will now tour until the end of the year.

The newly announced dates begin September 13th in Charlotte, North Carolina, and run through December 2nd in Springfield, Missouri. A handful of dates late in the tour are opening slots for Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Here are I'm With Her's new tour dates:

September 13 – Charlotte, NC @ McGlohon Theater

September 15 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios (The Barn)

September 29 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater

September 30 – Vancouver, BC @ Chan Shun Concert Hall

October 1 – Kelowna, BC @ Kelowna Community Theatre

October 2 – Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Concert Hall

October 4 – Provo, UT @ De Jong Concert Hall

October 7 – Davis, CA @ Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts

October 8 – Carmel, CA @ Sunset Center

October 10 – Stanford, CA @ Bing Concert Hall

October 11 – Malibu, CA @ Smothers Theatre - Pepperdine University

October 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo at the Coronet

October 13 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre

October 14 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center

October 15 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre

November 1 – West Lafayette, IN @ Loeb Playhouse

November 2 – Madison, WI @ Shannon Hall - Union Theater

November 3 – Goshen, IN @ Sauder Concert Hall

November 4 – Kent, OH @ Kent Stage

November 5 – Columbus, OH @ Southern Theatre

November 7 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

November 8 – Tarrytown, NY @ Music Hall

November 9 – Westbury, NY @ The Space at Westbury

November 11 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

November 12 – Burlington, VT @ Flynn Theatre

November 14 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

November 15 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

November 16 – Richmond, VA @ Modlin Center For The Arts

November 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

November 29** – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall

November 30** – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena North

December 1** – St. Louis, MO @ Fox Theatre

December 2** – Springfield, MO @ Juanita K. Hammons Hall

** With Steve Martin & Martin Short