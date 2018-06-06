Hear I'm With Her Perform Vampire Weekend's 'Hannah Hunt'

I'm With Her recently cut two songs for Spotify Sessions at Spotify Studio NYC. The first is a live performance of their "I-89," off the Americana trio's debut album See You Around. The second is a harmony-heavy cover of Vampire Weekend's Modern Vampires of the City cut "Hannah Hunt." (Listen to the songs below.)
In addition, the trio of Sara Watkins, Aoife O'Donovan and Sarah Jarosz have extended their headlining tour. Following an already announced string of dates that runs through the summer, I'm With Her will now tour until the end of the year.
The newly announced dates begin September 13th in Charlotte, North Carolina, and run through December 2nd in Springfield, Missouri. A handful of dates late in the tour are opening slots for Steve Martin and Martin Short.
Here are I'm With Her's new tour dates:
September 13 – Charlotte, NC @ McGlohon Theater
September 15 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios (The Barn)
September 29 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater
September 30 – Vancouver, BC @ Chan Shun Concert Hall
October 1 – Kelowna, BC @ Kelowna Community Theatre
October 2 – Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Concert Hall
October 4 – Provo, UT @ De Jong Concert Hall
October 7 – Davis, CA @ Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts
October 8 – Carmel, CA @ Sunset Center
October 10 – Stanford, CA @ Bing Concert Hall
October 11 – Malibu, CA @ Smothers Theatre - Pepperdine University
October 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo at the Coronet
October 13 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre
October 14 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center
October 15 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre
November 1 – West Lafayette, IN @ Loeb Playhouse
November 2 – Madison, WI @ Shannon Hall - Union Theater
November 3 – Goshen, IN @ Sauder Concert Hall
November 4 – Kent, OH @ Kent Stage
November 5 – Columbus, OH @ Southern Theatre
November 7 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
November 8 – Tarrytown, NY @ Music Hall
November 9 – Westbury, NY @ The Space at Westbury
November 11 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
November 12 – Burlington, VT @ Flynn Theatre
November 14 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
November 15 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater
November 16 – Richmond, VA @ Modlin Center For The Arts
November 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
November 29** – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall
November 30** – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena North
December 1** – St. Louis, MO @ Fox Theatre
December 2** – Springfield, MO @ Juanita K. Hammons Hall
** With Steve Martin & Martin Short