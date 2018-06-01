Hear Florida Georgia Line's Roots-Pop Makeover in New Song 'Simple'

Florida Georgia Line veer toward the rootsy, organic side of their sound with a double shot of new tunes released on Friday, offering up “Simple” and “Colorado” as the first taste of their upcoming fourth studio album.

Reminiscent of the mostly acoustic sonic mix employed by bands like Mumford & Sons and Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros, “Simple” is the new album’s lead single, a tune dedicated to the clarity of finding true love. Written by the duo with Michael Hardy and Mark Holman, the track features banjos and a whistling melody, while Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley actually spell out the title in their romantic hook.

Meanwhile, “Colorado” comes across like a low-down anthem to living the high life after a breakup. Building slow like a good buzz, the grungy blues stomper employs dobro, electric guitars and hazy harmonies as the guys sing about getting over a broken heart with a little chemical assistance.

“Since you said you didn’t love me / Since you hung me out to dry / I’ve been drunk up in the Smokies / On a Rocky Mountain high,” they sing in the chorus.

“Simple” marks FGL’s first single as lead artists since last fall’s “Smooth,” which failed to crack country radio’s Top 10 for the first time in their career. The duo came right back with a pair of hit collaborations, though, teaming up with country newcomer Morgan Wallen on the top 10 hit “Up Down” and pop singer Bebe Rexha on “Meant to Be," which has dominated Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart for 26 weeks and counting.

FGL heads into the June 6th CMT Music Awards with four nominations, and will help close out this year’s CMA Fest with a set at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on June 10th.