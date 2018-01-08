In the annals of world history, January 8th represents the day numerous significant events took place, including the start of Andrew Jackson's decisive victory over the British in 1815's Battle of New Orleans – later the title of a chart-topping song by Johnny Horton – and the 1935 birth of Elvis Aron Presley in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Related Elvis Presley: His 10 Best Country Songs On the 40th anniversary of his death, we look at the immortal vocalist's interpretations of songs by Hank Williams, Ray Price and more

Just two decades later, Presley was a global phenomenon, adored by teenage girls, feared by parents and marveled at by a generation of future musicians including a young Liverpool lad named John Lennon, who would later say, "Before Elvis, there was nothing."

On June 26, 1977 , Presley made his 146th appearance on the pop charts with a rockin', bass-driven tune called "Way Down." The track was penned by Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member Layng Martine Jr., who three years earlier had written the Number One country (and Top Twenty pop) smash "Rub It In" for Billy "Crash" Craddock and would co-write Reba McEntire's tender 1992 hit "The Greatest Man I Never Knew."

But "Way Down" would enter the record books for a couple of other reasons, one being the rumbling low note sung by one of Presley's backup singers, gospel great J.D. Sumner. His "Way on down" refrain, which hits low C on the scale throughout the tune, drops to the almost unimaginable double low C, three octaves below middle C on the musical scale, and set a record at the time for the lowest note ever achieved on a Top Forty single.

Sadly, the other footnote to "Way Down" is that it was Presley's last hit to chart during his lifetime. Dead at age 42 on August 16th, 1977 , Presley would not live to see the song reach its peak. Having climbed into the Top Thirty on the pop chart, it began its descent in early August, but bounded back after his death, reaching the peak spot of 18 in September. The tune was the Number One country hit the week after his passing. Presley notched 10 Number One country tunes in his lifetime, and one posthumous chart-topper, "Guitar Man" (penned by Jerry Reed, who also played guitar on the King's version) in 1981.