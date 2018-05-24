Hear Dwight Yoakam's New 'Then Here Came Monday,' Co-Written With Chris Stapleton

Two years after Dwight Yoakam revisited – and revised – songs from his back catalog for the bluegrass album Swimmin' Pools, Movie Stars…, he's getting back to the Bakersfield-influenced basics with two new songs.
"Then Here Came Monday" and "Pretty Horses" double down on Yoakam's longtime strengths, with both songs mixing traditional twang, rootsy revivalism and the confident croon of his voice – an instrument that remains strong and elastic more than 30 years into his career – into the same pot. On "Then Here Came Monday," he spends the weekend pulling himself from the depths of a breakup, only to fall back into heartache as soon as the workweek hits. It's a California-country ballad worthy of Merle Haggard, with songwriting assistance from fellow big-voiced frontman Chris Stapleton. Meanwhile, "Pretty Horses" quickens the pace to a countrified shuffle, while organs swirl and electric guitars chime in the background.
Both songs make their debut at Rolling Stone Country today. They'll hit the airwaves for the first time tomorrow, courtesy of SiriusXM's newly-launched channel Dwight Yoakam & the Bakersfield Beat.
Airing its kickoff broadcast on April 28th, Dwight Yoakam & the Bakersfield Beat isn't the singer's only new venture. He'll hit the road next month for the so-called LSD Tour, whose nightly shows will feature performances from co-headliners Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle and Yoakam. King Leg, a rookie act produced by Yoakam himself, will open. The LSD Tour begins on June 12th in Boston and runs throughout much of the summer, coming to a close in Rochester, MI, on August 17th.
Here are the LSD Tour dates:
June 12 – Boston @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
June 13 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
June 15 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
June 16 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion
June 17 – Oxon Hill, MD @ MGM National Harbor
June 19 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
June 20 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
June 21 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
August 1 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
August 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
August 3 – San Diego, CA @ Open Air Theatre
August 4 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
August 7 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
August 10 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
August 11 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 12 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
August 14 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
August 16 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
August 17 – Rochester, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre