Hear Dierks Bentley's Surging New Song 'Woman Amen'

Dierks Bentley has unveiled a new single titled "Woman Amen," a heartfelt romantic anthem that serves as the first taste of his upcoming ninth studio album, The Mountain.

Related Dierks Bentley Readies New Album 'The Mountain' "'The Mountain' mixes 'Up on the Ridge' with 'Black,'" says Bentley, referencing his 2010 bluegrass project and 2016's polished concept LP

Written by Bentley with frequent collaborators Josh Kear and Ross Copperman, the midtempo track features bright, ringing guitars and vocals that as if shouted from a hilltop, while a rolling drumbeat embodies an avalanche of devotion for one's significant other.

Known for frequently writing about his relationship with his wife Cassidy, Bentley is in familiar territority with "Woman Amen" ­– that of an imperfect man made whole by his partner. But the singer-songwriter says the track was born from a desire to give fans something unexpected.

"That title is crazy," Bentley tells Rolling Stone Country. "I said, I don't want anything that sounds like anything on the radio.' And Josh threw that title out and I go, 'Oh damn, he gave me exactly what I asked for.'"

Even so, Bentley says he was surprised with where the song went. Its spirit-stirring chorus ended up being a full-on prayer.

"Every night I should be on my knees / Lord knows how luck I am / I'll never say it near enough / Thank God for this woman amen," Bentley sings.

"It's relatable, even though it's such a different title," he says. "It's so different than what I had envisioned this record might be, or the lead single might be, but you have to go where the music leads you."

Last week Bentley revealed preliminary details behind The Mountain, describing the project as a fusion of his rootsy 2010 set Up on the Ridge and 2016's more polished affair, Black. The album was recorded in and largely inspired by the Rocky Mountains resort town of Telluride, Colorado. Bentley plans to release the effort early this year.